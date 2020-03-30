Number of building permits for residential buildings up 8.7pct in February

The number of building permits for residential buildings issued in February 2020 increased by 8.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019 and by 33.6 percent compared to January 2020, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.

Moreover, between 1 January and 29 February 2020, a number of 5,421 building permits for residential buildings were issued, up 11.1 percent against 1 January - 28 February 2019.According to the INS, in February 2020, a number of 3,100 building permits for residential buildings were issued, of which 70.6 percent for the rural area. Thus, an increase in the number of building permits for residential buildings (+779 permits) was recorded compared to the previous month. This growth is also reflected in all the development regions: North-East (+ 163 permits), South-Muntenia (+ 139), South-East (+ 118), West (+ 109), Bucharest-Ilfov (+ 97), South West Oltenia (+ 93), Center (+ 42) and North-West (+ 18).Moreover, in February 2020 against the corresponding month of the previous year, an increase in the number of building permits for residential buildings (+ 247 permits) was registered, a growth reflected in the following development regions: North-East (+ 128 permits), South West Oltenia (+ 57), North-West (+ 48), Bucharest-Ilfov (+ 39), West (+ 15) and South-Muntenia (+ 13). On the other hand, declines were witnessed in the following development regions: Center (- 44 permits) and South-East (- 9).Between 1 January and 29 February 2020, a number of 5,421 building permits for residential buildings were issued, up 11.1 percent against 1 January - 28 February 2019.Increases were also recorded in the following development regions: North-East (+ 252 permits), North-West (+ 172), South West Oltenia (+ 102), Bucharest-Ilfov (+ 85), West (+ 14) and South-Muntenia (+ 5). Declines were registered in Center (- 68 permits) and South-East (- 22).