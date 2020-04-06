 
     
Number of companies running on foreign capital drops 4.6pct in first 2 months of 2020

grafic scadere

The number of newly established companies running on foreign capital decreased by 4.6 percent in the first two months of 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, to 892 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

The 892 new companies had a registered capital totaling 1.683 million US dollars, down 42.4 percent from January to February 2019.

On 29 February 2020, the largest number of companies running on foreign capital was of Italian companies, 49,025, respectively, but the highest value of the share capital is of Dutch companies, 12.647 billion US dollars, respectively, in 5,431 companies.

At the end of February 2020, in Romania, there were 227,784 companies running on foreign capital in the share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was approximately 63.413 billion US dollars.

