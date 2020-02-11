Number of companies to suspend operations in 2019, down over 22 percent

The number of companies having suspended operations in 2019 decreased by 22.16 percent compared to 2018, reaching 14,040, according to data published by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

In December 2019, as many as 1,198 companies ceased their activity.Most companies that suspended their operations in 2019 were from Bucharest, namely 1,398, down by 26.3 percent compared to the previous year, the Capital being followed by the counties of Cluj (722 companies, down 11.52 percent), Bihor (694, down 33.59 percent) and Constanta (604, down 16.11 percent).At the opposite end, the lowest number of suspensions in 2019 were recorded in the counties of Ialomita (53, down 36.9 percent compared to 2018), Gorj (133, down 32.49 percent) and Braila (134, down (19.76 percent).Suspensions decreased in all counties, with the largest reductions being recorded in the counties of Galati (minus 39.79 percent), Ialomita (minus 36.9 percent) and Buzau (minus 34.96 percent).By activity areas, last year the highest number of suspensions was registered in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, namely 4,280 (minus 23.69 percent), in other service activities - 1,301 (minus 19.94) ) and professional scientific and technical activities - 1,130 (minus 24.16 percent).

AGERPRES