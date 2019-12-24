Number of deregistered companies up 30pct in Jan-Nov. 2019

Number of deregistered companies increased by 30.01 percent in the first eleven months of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, reaching 95,019, according to the statistics of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The largest number of deregistrations was recorded in Bucharest - 11,544 companies (1.66 percent more against with January-November 2018) and in the following counties: Iasi - 4,780 (plus 66.26 percent), Cluj - 3,685 (plus 6.26 percent) and Prahova - 3,375 (plus 39.29 percent).At the opposite pole, the fewest deregistrations were recorded in the counties of Ialomita, 711, respectively, increasing by 28.57 percent compared to the previous year, Covasna - 762 (plus 40.85 percent) and Giurgiu - 813 (plus 0.62 percent).Drops in the number of deregistrations were recorded only in Bucharest (minus 1.66 percent) and Harghita county (minus 1.82 percent), whereas the most significant advances were recorded in the counties of Teleorman (plus 123.21 percent), Vaslui (plus 92.87 percent) and Bistrita-Nasaud (plus 90.61 percent).By areas of activity, the highest number of deregistrations was recorded in the wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles - 28,114 (plus 36.78 percent compared to the first 11 months of 2018), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 14,446 (plus 82.35 percent) and construction - 8,791 (plus 46.49 percent).In November, a number of 5,745 companies were cleared, most in Bucharest - 845 and in the counties of Cluj - 276, Constanta - 264 and Timis - 250.