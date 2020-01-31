Number of deregistered companies up by 26.71 pct in 2019 (ONRC)

The number of deregistered companies grew in 2019 by 26.71 pct, compared to the previous year, reaching 101,601, according to data of the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC)

Most closures were recorded in Bucharest - 12,554 companies (3.68 pct less than 2018) and in the counties of Iasi - 4,994 (plus 59.20 pct), Cluj - 4,009 (minus 0.37 pct), and Prahova - 3,617 (plus 37.01 pct).At the opposite end, the fewest deregistrations took place in the counties of Ialomita, namely 783, an increase of 29.21 pct over last year, Covasna - 823 (plus 38.32 pct), and Giurgiu - 895 (plus 3.35 pct).In terms of activity domain, the highest number of closures were recorded in the wholesale and the retail trade, the repairing of vehicles and motorcycles - 29,935 (plus 32.93 pct as compared to 2018), agriculture, forestry and fishing - 14,901 (plus 75.94 pct) and construction - 9,408 (plus 43.02 pct).In December 6,582 companies shut down, most of which in Bucharest - 1,010.

AGERPRES