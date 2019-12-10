Number of dwellings delivered, higher by 6,059 in first three quarters

The number of dwellings delivered in the first nine months of 2019 rose to 46,437, by 6,059 more than in the same period of 2018, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

Also, in the third quarter of this year, 19,233 dwellings were delivered, increasing by 1,870 compared to the third quarter of 2018. By residence areas, in the third quarter of 2019, most dwellings were built in the urban area (58.7pct).The distribution per financing sources of the completed dwellings shows that in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018, the number of dwellings built from private funds increased by 2,027, and those from public funds decreased by 157 units.The distribution in the regional profile in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 highlights an increase in the number of completed dwellings in the following development regions: North - West (+1210 dwellings), Bucharest - Ilfov (+683), South-East (+406), South - Muntenia (+215) and West (+179).Decreases occurred in the following development regions: South - West Oltenia (-381 dwellings), North-East (-360) and Center (-82).According to the INS, during the period January 1 - September 30, 2019, as many as 46,437 dwellings were delivered, up 6,059, compared to the period January 1 - September 30, 2018.By residence areas, between January 1 and September 30, 2019, most dwellings were built in urban areas, accounting for 60.1pct of the total. The distribution by financing sources of the completed dwellings reveals that, between January 1 - September 30, 2019, compared to January 1 - September 30, 2018, both the number of dwellings built from private funds (+5,762 dwellings) and the number of dwellings built from public funds (+297 dwellings) went up.