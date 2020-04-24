Number of employment contracts suspended under lockdown falls below one million

The number of individual employment contracts suspended since the date the first state of emergency was established, March 16, fell again below one million on Friday, as the figures with the Labour Inspectorate sent by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection indicate 997,937 employment contracts suspended.

Of these, 299,567 employment contracts were in the manufacturing industry; 188,387 in wholesale and retail trade/repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 113,212 in hotels and restaurants.Regarding the employment contracts terminated since March 16, the Labour Inspectorate reported on Friday 254,804 terminated contracts, out of which 47,685 employment contracts terminated in the wholesale and retail trade of motor vehicles, 44,954 in manufacturing, and 34,749 in construction.Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru stated on Friday that over 600,000 employees were assisted by the furlough scheme March 16 - March 31, 2020, as well as another 50,000 professionals, people working as authorised sole traders, family businesses or working under copyright contracts.