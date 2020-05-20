Number of employment contracts terminated in constructions since declaration of state of emergency exceeds 57,000

The number of employment contracts terminated in the constructions sector since the declaration of the state of emergency (March 16) and until Wednesday is 57,582, according to figures centralized by the Labour Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MMPS).

On Wednesday, the number of terminated employment contracts in the construction sector was higher by 1,382 units than the number recorded on Tuesday.Overall, the number of terminated labor contracts since the declaration of the state of emergency reached 391,902 on Wednesday, of which 69,813 in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 69,095 were in the manufacturing industry.Another 602,471 suspended contracts were reported on Wednesday, of which 165,033 in the manufacturing industry, 97,166 in wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 99,637 in the HoReCa sector.