Number of enfranchised Romanian citizens with Electoral Register on May 31: 18,983,018

The total number of Romanian citizens with a right to vote registered with the Electoral Register as of May 31, 2020 is 18,983,018, 6,872 more than in the last public information made by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) a month ago.

Differences appear as a result of the current operations performed by the mayors in the Electoral Register of each administrative-territorial units led by them and the import of data from the General Directorate of Passports, according to an AEP press statement released on Tuesday.AEP says that, between May 1 and 31, at the level of the mayoralties, the following de-registrations were operated in the Electoral Register: 19,896 people as a result of death, and 70 as a result of having the right to vote abridged or rescinded.As many as 131 people regained their electoral rights as a result of the expiration of the deregistration period.The number of voters who turned 18 in the same period is 17,330, and they are registered in the Electoral Register automatically by the Permanent Electoral Authority based on the communication of the Directorate for the Registration of Persons and Database Management.The data imported from the General Directorate of Passports on May 11 reveal that 10,091 new voters were registered, and 714 no longer appear in the Electoral Register as a result of death or loss of citizenship.Out of the total number of Romanian voters appearing in the Electoral Register, a number of 18,253,034 have their domicile or residence in the country, and 729,984 have a domicile abroad and hold CRDS passports as Romanian nationals with a domicile abroad.As of June 2, 14:00hrs, 1,058 Romanian citizens with the right to vote outside the country were registered for this year's parliamentary election on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro, of which 727 opted for postal voting, and 331 for in-person voting.Registration as a voter by mail or in person at a polling station began on April 1 and will end 15 days after the start of the electioneering period.AEP Chairman Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica recommends the Romanian nationals abroad to opt for voting by mail, as "a safe and convenient way of remote voting, without the need to queue, without the need to travel, without costs and without risks related to the developments in the coronavirus pandemic."While processing the applications submitted on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro, AEP reportedly found a series of frequent mistakes made by voters, most of them regarding the type and validity of the identity documents sent, filling in the name and surname, the clarity of the documents enclosed and the legality of the residence documents in other countries.All the information regarding the registration procedure for one of the two voting options is available on the portal www.votstrainatate.ro at the following links: https://www.votstrainatate.ro/Mesaj/PrezentareVotCorespondenta, https://www.votstrainatate.ro /Messaj/ PrezentareVotSectie. Questions and notifications related to the pre-registration and registration procedure can be sent to the e-mail address contact@votstrainatate.ro.