Number of Internet users per thousand inhabitans reaches 835.9 in Romania

The use of ICT products increased, in 2021, in Romania, so that the number of Internet users per thousand inhabitants reached 835.9, compared to 784.6 in 2020, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

The upward trend was also reflected in the number of mobile phone subscribers per thousand inhabitants, with approximately 1,186 users registered in 2021, compared to 1,162 in 2020, told Agerpres.

Investments in hardware products amount to 1.068 billion RON in 2021, compared to 883.3 million RON in 2020. Share of enterprises that used a download speed greater than or equal to 100 Mbit/s through fixed internet connections in total active enterprises in the sector was 77%, compared to 66.3% in 2020.

The share of electronic commerce made from web sales of goods and services in the total turnover of enterprises with economic activity in the sector was 11.2% in 2021, compared to 13.3% in 2020.

Also, the INS data show that, in 2021, the gross added value per employee in the ICT sector was approximately 200,000 lei. Personnel expenses per employee in this sector amounted to 121,000 RON. Regarding the share of personnel expenses in the gross added value, it was 60.5% in 2021.

With regard to the households sector, an increase can be noted in the endowment of households with PCs, with the average number of PC-owning households per 100 households standing at 61, in 2021.

INS specifies that the information society is that which involves the adoption and integration of information and communication technologies (ICT) in all areas of activity and human existence, including at home, at the workplace, in education and recreation, and which is supported by advanced systems and solutions for communication and connectivity.

The Internet ensures the interoperability of many devices and applications, so Europe must ensure that new IT devices, applications, data stores and services interact seamlessly everywhere. New services, such as high-definition television, require much faster Internet access than generally available in Europe.