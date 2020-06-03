Number of live births in 2019 down 18,440 against 2018

The number of live births registered with the register offices in Romania stood at 188,135 in 2019, down 18,440 live births compared to 2018, according to the "Demographic events in 2019" publication released by the National Institute of Statistic (INS).

According to the INS, last year, more than half (51.2 percent, 96,308 children, respectively) of the total of live births were boys, and the masculinity ratio was 105 boys to 100 girls. The decrease in the number of live births registered in Romania occurred at the level of both areas of residence. In rural areas 17,765 fewer children were born than in urban areas, and 7,437 fewer than in 2018.In 2019, the birth rate was 8.5 live births per 1,000 inhabitants, down from 2018 (when there were 9.3 live births per 1,000 inhabitants). By areas of residence, out of the total number of live births, 54.7 percent (102950 live births) had their usual domicile or residence in the urban area.In 2019, the average age of the mother at birth was 28.8, slightly higher compared to 2018, when the average age of the mother at birth was 28.7, and the average age of first-time mothers was equal to the one in 2018 (27.4). In rural areas, the average age of the mother at birth was lower 27.2 (age of first-time mothers 25), compared to urban areas, where the average age at birth was 30.1 (age of first-time mothers 29).According to the INS, in 2019, a number of 259,721 persons deceased, down 4,596 persons against 2018, by 1 percent less, respectively, in the urban area and by 2.4 percent in the rural area. The mortality rate stood at 11.7 percent in 2019 compared to 11.9 percent in 2018.Moreover, last year, a number of 128,610 marriages were recorder, 14,682 fewer marriages than in the previous year, the decrease being determined by the small number of marriages registered in urban areas (down 14,843 against 2018). In rural areas, there was a slight increase in the number of marriages compared to the previous year.In 2019, the number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings or by administrative means was 30,197, decreasing by 660 divorces compared to 2018. The divorce rate decreased from 1.39 divorces per 1,000 inhabitants in 2018, to 1.36 divorces per 1,000 inhabitants in 2019.