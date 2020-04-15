Number of mandatory home insurances up 2.96pct in March 2020

The number of active mandatory home insurance (PAD) policies increased in March 2020 by 2.96 percent, reaching approximately 1.76 million, compared to 1.71 million active PAD policies on 31 December 2019, according to the statistics of the Natural Disaster Insurance Pool (PAID), the company which issues such types of insurance policies.

At the end of December 2019, a number of 1.73 million policies were active.According to the PAID, at the end of March, 74.7 percent of the active policies at the national level were concluded in the urban area and 25.3 percent in the rural area.