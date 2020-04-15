 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Number of mandatory home insurances up 2.96pct in March 2020

facebook.com
asigurari insurance

The number of active mandatory home insurance (PAD) policies increased in March 2020 by 2.96 percent, reaching approximately 1.76 million, compared to 1.71 million active PAD policies on 31 December 2019, according to the statistics of the Natural Disaster Insurance Pool (PAID), the company which issues such types of insurance policies.

At the end of December 2019, a number of 1.73 million policies were active.

According to the PAID, at the end of March, 74.7 percent of the active policies at the national level were concluded in the urban area and 25.3 percent in the rural area.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.