Number of newly established companies with foreign capital up by 30.7 pct January through October 2022

The number of newly established companies with foreign capital in Romania increased, in the first ten months of 2022, by 30.7 pct, compared to the similar period in 2021, to 6,175 units, according to the data centralized by the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC).

The 6,175 new companies had a subscribed capital in the total amount of 35.060 million dollars, 2.7 pct lower than that of the companies registered between January and October 2021, of 36.028 million dollars.

In October 2022, 652 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered.

By business, the most registrations were registered in September in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (24.69 pct of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (21.78 pct), and transport, storage and communications (17.18 pct).

At the end of October 2022, there were 243,022 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the subscribed capital was 67.162 billion dollars.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 51,579 (subscribed capital of 4.009 billion dollars), but the highest value of social capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.599 billion dollars, in 5,842 companies.AGERPRES