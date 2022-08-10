Number of newly established foreign capital companies in Romania up over 35%, during first semester

The number of companies with foreign capital newly established in Romania increased, in the first six months of 2022, by 35.1%, compared to the same period in 2021, to 3,476 units, according to data centralized by the National Office of the Trade Register (ONRC).

The 3,476 new companies had a total subscribed share capital of USD 20.242 million, 9.8% lower than that of companies registered between January and June 2021, of USD 20.429 million.

In June 2022, 638 companies with foreign participation in the share capital were registered. By business, most of them were registered in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (23.04%), wholesale and retail, car and motorcycle repairs (24.29% of the total) and transport, storage and communications (16.3%).

At the end of June 2022, in Romania there were 240,323 companies with foreign participation in the share capital. The amount of subscribed capital stood at USD 66.609 billion.

The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 51,167 (subscribed capital of USD 3.967 billion), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively USD 12.582 billion, in 5,792 companies.AGERPRES