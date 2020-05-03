Number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad unchanged from Saturday reporting

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday that the number of Romanians infected with coronavirus abroad remained unchanged from Saturday reporting, meaning that 2,349 Romanians abroad have been so far infected with the novel coronavirus, whereas the death toll of Romanian citizens abroad caused by COVID-19 reached 93.

Of the 2,349 Romanian citizens abroad who tested positive for COVID-19, 1,387 are in Italy, 560 in Spain, 29 in France, 271 in Germany, 71 in the United Kingdom, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the US, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta and Sweden.

Since the start of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and up to now, as many as 93 Romanian nationals abroad have passed away as follows: 29 in Italy, 19 in France, 28 in the United Kingdom, 8 in Spain, 4 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland and the US, the GCS mentions.

Of the Romanian citizens abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 21 were declared cured: 9 in Germany, 8 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.