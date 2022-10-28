Number of schools to benefit from Hot Meal programme increases to 450

The government approved on Friday, by an emergency ordinance, the increase from 350 to 450 in the number of schools that will benefit from the Hot Meal programme, Minister of Education Ligia Deca announced at the Victoria Palace of Government.

"Automatically, the number of students who will enjoy a hot meal every day increases by 38,000," said Deca, after the Government meeting, Agerpres informs.

"The financing of this pilot programme is allocated to the local budgets of the administrative-territorial units or sub-divisions of the municipalities in whose jurisdiction the pilot units are located, from sums broken down from some revenues of the state budget for the financing of decentralized expenses at the level of communes, cities, municipalities, the districts and the municipality of Bucharest. Thus, this year, the amount of 147,000,000 RON, and in 2023 the sum of 266,510,000 RON," stated Ligia Deca.