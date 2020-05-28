Number of terminated employment contracts reaches 429,585

A number of 429,585 employment contracts have been registered as terminated since the declaration of the state of emergency (March 16) until Thursday, according to the figures centralized by the Labor Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

The number of terminated employment contracts has been on the increase in each of the releases sent by the Ministry of Labor in the last two weeks.

Of the 429,585 terminated employment contracts announced on Thursday, 76,543 were in the processing industry, 75,848 in retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, and 64,573 in construction.

Another 595,672 employment contracts have been suspended since the start of the state of emergency until Thursday. Of these, 167,073 were in the processing industry, 99,182 in hotels and restaurants, and 93,814 in retail, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.