Numismatic issue dedicated to 100 years since testablishment of 'King Ferdinand I' National Military Museum

The National Bank of Romania (BNR), as of 7 December 2023, will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin dedicated to 100 years since the establishment of the 'King Ferdinand I' National Military Museum.

According to a Central bank release, the obverse of the coin depicts the central part of the 'King Ferdinand I' National Military Museum in Bucharest, the inscription 'ROMANIA' in an arc, the coat of arms of Romania, the face value '10 LEI' and the year of issue '2023'.

The reverse depicts the first headquarters of the National Military Museum (Palace of the Arts in Bucharest), King Ferdinand I's portrait and the inscriptions 'MUZEUL MILITAR NATIONAL', 'REGELE FERDINAND I' and '100 ANI'.

The silver coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, will be accompanied by leaflets featuring a presentation of the numismatic issue, as well as by certificates of authenticity, in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

The maximum mintage is 5,000 silver coins.

The selling price for the silver coin, including the leaflet and the certificate of authenticity, is lei 490.00, VAT excluded.

The silver coins dedicated to 100 years since the establishment of the 'King Ferdinand I' National Military Museum are legal tender on the territory of Romania.

The coins will be put into circulation, for numismatic purposes, through the regional branches of the National Bank of Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara.

AGERPRES