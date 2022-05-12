Occupancy rate of accommodation centres of Inspectorate for Immigration almost 54pct

The occupancy rate of the accommodation centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 53.8pct, informs a press release of the Ministry of Interior (MAI) sent, on Thursday, to AGERPRES.

According to the Ministry, no Ukrainian citizen has applied for asylum in our country in the last 24 hours.Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 4,344 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They shall enjoy all the rights provided by the national law."Regarding the traffic through the border crossing points, 20,457 means of transport and 68,571 people, of whom 7,916 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania in the last 24 hours," stated the Ministry of Interior.