OECD delegation meets Gov't representatives

Representatives of the Department of Sustainable Development within the Government carried out discussions on Monday, at the Victoria Palace, with a team of experts of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), regarding the implementation of Romania's 2030 National Strategy for the Sustainable Development, a release sent to AGERPRES informs.

"We enjoy a good collaboration with the OECD. Within the latest High Level Political Forums for sustainable development, which took place in New York, we were partners in organising two related events. Recently, we also launched together a global Hub to facilitate the exchange of good practices between governments for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda. Moreover, we are also developing a project which will help us implement the 2030 National Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania," head of the Department of Sustainable Development and state councilor Laszlo Borbely stated, according to the quoted source.In terms of implementing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), the OECD delegation focused on the instruments which can provide coherence to public policies. Thus, the experts will provide technical support for the institutional structure, the integration of policies in line with the Strategy for sustainable development, the involvement of social segments in the decision-making process, but also monitoring.One of the main topic tackled regarded the funding for the implementation of 2030 Agenda, with the OECD experts expressing their availability in providing expertise on the budgeting for the SDG.The OECD delegation will also carry out meetings on Monday with the Directorate for Policy and Priorities Coordination, the Department for Government Strategies - the Government's General Secretariat; the Environment Ministry; the Transport Ministry; the Energy Ministry; the Economy Ministry; on Tuesday - with the Parliamentary Committee on the Budget; the Parliamentary Subcommittee for Sustainable Development; the World Bank; the National Institute of Statistics; the Court of Accounts; on Wednesdays - with directorates and commissions within the Public Finance Ministry and on Thursday with the Ministry of National Education; the Ministry of Labour; Ministry of Health; the Sustainability Embassy; the academia.