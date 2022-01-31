Official Arafat: Romanian COVID green certificate to be adapted to EU rules through normative act

The head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat, declared on Monday that Romania needs to adapt to the European Union rules regarding the COVID-19 digital certificate, and people who had their second vaccine dose more than 9 months ago need to take the booster shot as well.

"I believe that the people are already informed that as of tomorrow a rule will come into effect: those who had the second dose more than 9 months ago will no longer have their certificate valid unless they go through with the third dose. This will be regulated in Romania soon. At this time, the certificate in Romania is for the two doses, but this aspect will be regulated as well, in order to be in accordance with European rules," Arafat specified, during a press conference at Victoria Palace, Agerpres.ro informs.

He added that for now, until a new legislative regulation, the digital certificate is valid in our country even for those that had their second anti-COVID shot more than 9 months ago, and this document can still be used for entering shops, restaurants or theaters.

"The digital certificate in Romania needs to be adapted to the EU rules through a normative act, which will soon happen. The moment it will be done, the general European rule will apply, which is for 2 doses, 9 months since the last dose, or if 9 months have passed, the third dose will be needed," he said.