Official Baciu: More than 1.6 M European digital COVID certificates issued until August 10

Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu on Tuesday told a press conference that there have been issued 1,646,339 European COVID certificates until August 10, and that most of them (96pct) certify vaccination, agerpres reports.

According to Baciu, 608 companies, 93 of which operating in HoReCa initiated vaccination activities against SARS-CoV-2.

"There are also another 63 companies that currently have this activity. Some counties, like Brasov, Alba, Bihor and Cluj are more operative. However, Galati seems to have the best results with almost 20,000 persons vaccinated in the drive-thru centre. There jave been 65,000 persons who immunised in these types of campaigns," said the CNCAV head (National Committee Coordinating vaccination activities against COVID 19).He informed that the Government last week approved several anti-COVID-19 vaccine donations, and sales too.According to him, AstraZeneca vaccines were donated to the Republic of Moldova - 405,600, to Serbia - 50,400, to Ukraine - 100,800."The Republic of Moldova received 100,620 doses of Pfizer by donation, after which we donated 188,000 doses to Tunisia, and we will also donate 525,000 doses to Egypt, 300,000 to Vietnam. Also, we sold 1,170,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Denmark, and we have an agreement to sell 700,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Ireland, plus other agreements are underway," said Baciu.