Official Ciolacu: STS system is implemented; Parliament is fully functional

President of the Deputies Chamber Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday stated that the Special Telecommunication System has been implemented for the meetings to be held during the state of emergency so that the Parliament is "fully functional" at this point.

"I have been at the Parliament headquarters until now. I want to announce that the STS has been implemented and the Parliament is fully functional. No one can say otherwise now," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private television broadcaster.He added that all parliamentary parties, except for the PNL (National Liberal Party), will cooperate in Parliament to take measures against the coronavirus."I called a meeting with all the leaders of parliamentary parties. Everyone answered my call, we all had a videoconference and we discussed the current situation and also about the fact that we no longer have any type of collaboration between the Government and Parliament. Mr Orban is the only party leader who skipped the videoconference. And there was no one else from the PNL. (...) We decided to send an open letter to Mr PM, to be signed by all political leaders, to tell him that we all want an institutional collaboration between the Government and the Parliament," said Ciolacu.He added that, if the PM "doesn't want to work in a normal, institutional framework, as all Romanians expect him to do," the PSD MPs will continue to initiate economic laws, and we already have a package of laws prepared to be promoted by several political leaders this week.