Official Cucsa: We will ask SRI to provide a report regarding its involvement in combating coronavirus

The Committee for the exercise of parliamentary control over the activity of SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service) will ask the Service to present reports regarding its involvement in combating the coronavirus, the situation of the deforestation and the so-called cyber attack on the IMM Invest system, the deputy head of this Committee, Marian Cucsa, stated on Wednesday.



Cucsa specified that the Committee will probably make this step next week.



"We have had a meeting today, but, unfortunately, we haven't met a quorum, because several of our colleagues haven't been able to come to the meeting because of the restrictions, I don't know exactly why. We will resume the procedure next week and ask the SRI to provide us with a report to show their involvement in combating the coronavirus, a report on the so-called cyber attack on the IMM Invest system - if such attack really existed, who was behind it, and if not, what were the causes, if they hold information, and also we want a report on the situation of the illegal logging in the woods (...) and, of course, if our colleagues have other requests those too will be sent. We are interested to see what was the involvement of the SRI in this situation, which was the activity, what reports were made, to whom, what was in those reports and what was their involvement in combating the coronavirus," Marian Cucsa told AGERPRES.



He added that, depending on the reports that will be received, the Committee will decide if it's necessary to also hear the representatives of the SRI so that they can bring clarifications.



"As I already said in February, if necessary, we will also hold hearings where they will be able to bring clarifications. It's normal for us to know how they acted during this time because we are interested that the health of Romanian is treated with maximum interest and I believe that every responsible politician must place citizen protection at the forefront," added Cucsa.