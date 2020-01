Official Danca: Gov't approves aid for TAROM worth 195 million lei

The Government approved a memorandum to grant an aid "to rescue" TAROM worth 195 million lei, with the money to be borrowed from the Treasury, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, announced on Thursday.

"Another normative act adopted by the Government today was a memorandum that provides a financial aid to TAROM worth 195 million lei, with the money to be borrowed from the Treasury. Without this money, TAROM might find it impossible to continue to finance its own activity starting this March," Danca said at the end of the Government meeting.