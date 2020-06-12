Official Danca: Memorandum on implementation of SURE adopted by gov't; Romania can access 5 billion euros

The Government on Thursday adopted a memorandum regarding the implementation of the SURE programme, under which Romania will be able to access approximately 5 billion euros for programmes to be carried out in the economic and social fields, in the context of the effects generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the Prime Minister Chancellery, Ionel Danca, informed on Friday.

"We discussed and adopted a memorandum initiated by the Ministry of Public Finance regarding the implementation of the SURE programme, under which Romania will be able to access five billion euros to cover for the expenditures it made during the state of emergency and alert and later, as a result of the effects generated by the COVID pandemic in the economic and social fields. Thus, the government will be able to settle the expenditures it made starting with February 1 2020, while the financial assistance from the European Union will be available until December 31 2020," showed Danca, in a press statement held at the Victoria Palace.Danca mentioned that among the categories of expenditures to be settled thus are: the furlough measure, the health protection measures at the workplace, the measures taken to "rescue" the jobs affected by the COVID crisis, in order to maintain the employees' purchase power or stimulate their return to work.Danca mentioned that the government is also currently analyzing the measures regarding the flexible work schedule, "a much-expected programme" by the business milieu, which has already been introduced in several European states and which will allow such work relations that will suit both the companies and the employees.