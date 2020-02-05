Official Danca: OUG on ANAF restructuring stipulates 2,000 lay-offs, elimination of 35 managing positions

The head of PM's chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Tuesday evening stated, after the Government's meeting, that they adopted a Government Emergency Ordinance (OUG) on the restructuring of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF), which stipulates 2,000 lay-offs and the elimination of 35 managing positions.

"We also adopted an Emergency Ordinance on ANAF restructuring, under which we intend to reduce the staff of this institution by more than 2,000 persons and also to eliminate 35 managing positions from the organisational chart, with 3 Vice-Presidents to remain instead of 4. This is a normative act that we promised for the restructuring of this institution and making the tax collection activities more efficient," said Ionel Danca.

He specified that, as announced by the Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, in its first month of activity this year, ANA|F exceeded its collection target by 300 million lei and by 1.5 billion lei against last year, the same month. AGERPRES (