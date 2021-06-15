Official Orban: Child allowances to increase as of Jan 1 2022 by 20pct, and in-line with inflation

Child allowances will increase by 20pct from January 1, 2022, plus in-line with inflation, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Liberal Ludovic Orban, states on Tuesday.

"Allowances will increase from January 1, 2022. This is the governing coalition's decision, no matter what modification has been approved today. From January 1, 2022, allowances will increase by 20pct, plus the increase in-line with inflation, according to the law," Orban said.

"A legislative solution will be found so that from January 1, 2022, the allocations will increase by 20pct. (...) The increase is provided in the law, and it is also aligned with the inflation rate. The bill was submitted by my colleagues from PNL (National Liberal Party). ( ...) We made the decision within the coalition to increase the allowances from January 1, 2022, by 20pct," added Ludovic Orban.He said that the coalition is prepared for the possibility that PSD (Social Democratic Party) attacks the allowance bill with the Constitutional Court."I presented to you the coalition's decision: to adopt the modification brought in the Senate, to prepare the Government to issue the Government Emergency Ordinance if the law is challenged with the CCR and also it was decided within the coalition that the allowances will increase from January 1, 2022," Orban added.