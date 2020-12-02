Official statistics: October's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate picks up to 5.3 pct

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.3 percent this October, up 0.2 percentage points from September's rate of 5.1 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The estimated number of unemployed (aged 15-74) in October 2020 was 477,000, up from 455,000 registered in September 2020, as well as from the same month of the previous year (350,000).

The male unemployment rate was by 0.5 percentage points higher than that of female unemployment, 5.5 percent to 5.0 percent, the release said.

The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25-74) this October was 4.3 percent (4.5 percent for men and 4.1 percent for women). The unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 75.4 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for October 2020.

The unemployment rate is the percentage of jobless persons of the economically active population.