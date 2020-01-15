Official Stefan on rehabilitation of Constanta Casino: We are ready to provide financial and logistic support

The Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration, Ion Stefan, stated in Constanta on Wednesday that the consolidation and rehabilitation of the Casino on the city's cliff will be completed in the next 30 months, by Romanian entrepreneurs, professionals in the field, and the Government is ready to provide the necessary financial and logistical support.

"We are committed and we will complete this work. Why do I have so much courage to commit to this? Because I discussed with them, I know how experienced these people are, and we, the Ministry of Public Works, are ready to offer all the financial and logistical support they need," Ion Stefan told a press conference held at the Casino.After the completion of the works, the Casino will be returned to the public circuit, to become a cultural and leisure centre that will host cultural events, symposiums, exhibitions, etc., according to the local authorities, although, according to Minister Ion Stefan, the building might also return to its original object of activity.The agreement for the consolidation and rehabilitation of the Casino, worth over 56 million lei VAT included, was awarded in December, following the completion of the public procurement procedure, to the association of companies Aedificia Carpati SA & SC Remon Proiect SRL & SC Professional Construct Proiectare SRL & SC Tehnoinstal SRL, the funds being granted through the National Investment Company. Three months from the total 30 months specified in the agreement as the duration of the works will be dedicated to the design activity.