Ombudsman suggests regulating all forms of workplace harassment

The Ombudsman is suggesting regulating all forms of workplace bullying and harassment in the Labour Code and special legislation regarding other categories of workers, according to a special report of the institution on workplace bullying and harassment released on Wednesday.

Deputy Ombudsman Ecaterina Mirea told a news conference that the Ombudsman also recommends supplementing the Labour Code by a provision that will place employers of more than ten employees under an obligation to name at least one employee that will deal with preventing workplace bullying/harassment.