 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ombudsman suggests regulating all forms of workplace harassment

libris.ro
codul muncii

The Ombudsman is suggesting regulating all forms of workplace bullying and harassment in the Labour Code and special legislation regarding other categories of workers, according to a special report of the institution on workplace bullying and harassment released on Wednesday.

 

Deputy Ombudsman Ecaterina Mirea told a news conference that the Ombudsman also recommends supplementing the Labour Code by a provision that will place employers of more than ten employees under an obligation to name at least one employee that will deal with preventing workplace bullying/harassment.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.