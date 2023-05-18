Ombudsperson requests Parliament to remove deputy Daniel Iovanescu from office

The Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate analyzed on Thursday a letter from Ombudsperson Renate Weber, requesting the removal from office of Daniel Iovanescu, the Deputy Ombudsman for the prevention of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, who was appointed on 26 October 2022 for a 5-year term.

According to the request, which will be analyzed by the Judicial Committees, "almost every day, the papers that Daniel Iovanescu submits are sent back with resolutions of the Ombudsperson on their correction, in order to comply with the law."

"The constant attitude of deputy Daniel Iovanescu makes it impossible for the Ombudsperson to collaborate with him, with the consequence of the appearance of dysfunctions in the work of the institution. (... ) Unfortunately, since the date of his appointment as Deputy Ombudsman, Mr. Daniel Iovanescu has proved, through the acts he drafted or approved as Deputy: the violation of the legal framework of organization and functioning which governs the Ombudsperson status, constantly challenging the authority of the Ombudsperson and making the work of the institution vulnerable," the document shows.

Daniel Iovanescu is accused of "not-observing and defying the exclusive decision-making powers of the Ombudsperson," but also of "subrogating, in violation of the law, the exclusive powers of the Ombudsperson." AGERPRES