OmFest online festival Friday through Sunday

The third edition of the OmFest festival, dedicated to the promotion and celebration of multiculturalism, will take place online this year, Friday to Sunday, with the combination between music and dance being its theme.

According to a press statement from organisers released on Monday, OmFest will start on Friday, at 18:00hrs, EEST, with the presentation of an original musical creation made by refugee and migrant children, assisted by DJ David Hughes.The project is called HOME and is initiated by the British Council Romania with the involvement of David together with his partners from Residence 21, Silly Conductor and the Matka Association."On Saturday, June 20, from 18:00hrs, we switch to dance. The ?We dance with Refugees' project presents a dance performance prepared by refugee children under the baton of several dance instructors, athletes and dancers. The event is performed together with Vertigo Dance School," the organisers point out.For the last day of the festival, on Sunday, from 19:00hrs, EEST, a blues concert by Soul Serenade is scheduled.All the festival events can be watched and listened to for free.An event with and about people who have arrived in Romania in recent years fleeing political or religious pressure, OmFest is organised by the ActivRandom Association with support from UNHCR Romania, on the occasion of World Refugee Day (June 20).