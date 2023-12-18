One cannot deny largest Education budget, minister Deca tells deputies

The budget for Education is the largest in the last 20 years, at the same time registering the highest salary increase among teachers, the Education minister Ligia Deca on Monday said at the debate of the simple motion on Education in the Chamber of Deputies.

The minister also mentioned that the hot meal programme was extended from 300 to 450 schools being to reach 1,000 schools.

She also said, regarding the reforms, that one out of three students receives a scholarship, the number of school counselors has increased, the curricular reform begins at the high school, stressing that the education budget is "historic".

According to her, the Romania Educata/Educated Romania project was transposed into the new education laws and constitutes a plan for education in Romania, not to mention, Deca added, that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was built on the basis of the Educated Romania report.

On Monday, in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the simple motion against the minister of Education, Ligia Deca, submitted by the Save Romania Union (USR) deputies and those from the Forta Dreptei, dubbed "A minister who lies cannot manage Education", is being debated. The vote on the motion will take place on Tuesday.