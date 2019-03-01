One hotel in the center of Bucharest, the American International School of Bucharest and the Romanian-American Foundation are being checked after one person called 112 announcing a "missile" attack," the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) informed on Friday, according to Agerpres.

According to the quoted source, at the scene, the Romanian Police and the Anti-terrorism Brigade of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) are conducting standard procedures, including the evacuation of the people in the hotel and inside the foundation headquarters.