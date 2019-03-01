 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

One hotel and two buildings in Bucharest threatened with "missiles";Police and SRI at the scene

https://www.buzzfeed.com
Bombă fire

One hotel in the center of Bucharest, the American International School of Bucharest and the Romanian-American Foundation are being checked after one person called 112 announcing a "missile" attack," the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) informed on Friday, according to Agerpres.


According to the quoted source, at the scene, the Romanian Police and the Anti-terrorism Brigade of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) are conducting standard procedures, including the evacuation of the people in the hotel and inside the foundation headquarters.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.