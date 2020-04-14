 
     
One more person infected with novel coronaviru has died; death toll reaches 332

coronavirus

One more person infected with the novel coronavirus, a nurse from Tandarei, has died, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

The death toll because of COVID-19 thus reaches 332 in Romania.

"Based on the first information, the nurse from Tandarei died on April 13. The woman was 42 years old and she was confirmed to have COVID-19 on April 2, 2020, at the Fetesti Hospital, where she was hospitalized. She was then transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital "Victor Babes" on April 4 2020," said GCS.

She had diabetes and she suffered from hormonal imbalance.

