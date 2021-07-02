ONRC: More than 2,500 companies and PFAs go into insolvency in first five months of 2021

The number of companies and authorized individuals (PFAs) facing insolvency increased by 54 pct in the first 5 months of 2021, compared to the similar period of the previous year, to 2,520 insolvencies, according to data posted on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

Most companies and PFAs facing insolvency were registered in Bucharest, respectively 503, up 138.39 pct compared to the same period of 2020. The ranking continues with the counties of Cluj - with 215 insolvencies (plus 131.18 pct), Bihor - 194 (plus 25.97 pct).

By activity areas, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in the wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, respectively 774 (plus 69.74 pct), in construction - 409 (plus 56.11 pct), in the manufacturing industry - 317 (48.83 pct).

In May 2021, there were 512 insolvencies at national level, most of which in Bucharest (89) and in the counties of Cluj (49) and Bihor (39), Agerpres informs.