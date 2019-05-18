 
     
Orban: 30 yeras after Revolution, we have mission to bring Romania of free Romanians

orban

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Saturday that at the turn of the 30th anniversary since the Revolution (the Romanian Revolution of December 1989, ed.n.), the party's mission is to bring the country of free Romanians.

"This year is the thirtieth anniversary since we took out to the streets with courage facing the repression forces of the communist regime. The revolution is not over. This year, 30 years after the Revolution, we have the holy mission to complete the Revolution and bring Romania to free, honest Romanians, to the hard-working people, to the fair-minded people, to the people who love their country, who want this country to rise. I call by our side all goodwill Romanians to believe in PNL, in the chance they have to bring Romania to the forefront," said Ludovic Orban at the PNL electoral rally in Victoria Square.

The Liberal leader also urged those present to vote "yes" at the referendum for "an honest Romania".

Attending the PNL's electoral rally in Bucharest were National Liberal Party leaders, including Chairman Ludovic Orban, Secretary General Robert Sighiartau, floor leader of the Chamber of Deputies Raluca Turcan, Senators Florin Citu, Mayors Mircea Hava, Gheorghe Falca, Emil Boc. President Klaus Iohannis also gave a speech.

The participants carried the Romanian national flags and EU flags as well as the party's insignia. On the occasion of the event, PNL launched the new party anthem.

AGERPRES

stiripesurse.ro
