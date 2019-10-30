Orban: Government to surely pass Parliament vote, we will show them how country is governed responsibly

The government proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) will surely pass the investiture vote that will take place in Parliament on Monday, the Prime minister-designate, Ludovic Orban, said at the end of the hearing of the proposed minister for Labor, Violeta Alexandru, on Wednesday.

"The PSD [ the Social Democratic Party], which brags that it's the party that supports the vulnerable categories, has not increased in seven years the Social Reference Index, based on which the social payments are calculated. It has transferred to the local budgets the payment for the allowances of the persons with disabilities and for the salaries of the personal assistants of persons with disabilities, without providing resources. (...) They did not increase the allowance of children, they were forced to increase the allowance of children by the amendment submitted by PNL to the Law of the State Budget. I do not accept any evaluation from some PSD parliamentarians who have scorned Romania, who have fooled people in the election campaign, who had in the election campaign a collection of lies of which they did not even accomplish 10 percent, to evaluate the PNL candidates (...)," said Orban.

"(...) At present, PSD only has 20 percent voting intention. (...). PSD is being bad-mouthed by 80 percent of Romania's population, the overwhelming majority of Romanians are fed up with the lies, the abuses, the aggressive way in which they behave towards citizens, (...) they have disregarded all public systems, they now dare make the law ... It is a political vote, which has nothing to do with the quality of our candidates, and we will show them after the government's investiture how a country is governed responsibly," said the prime minister-designate.