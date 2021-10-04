 
     
Orban: I do not think that there will be PNL parliamentarians who will vote censure motion

Ludovic Orban

Former PNL (National Liberal Party) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday that he did not believe there would be liberal MPs to vote on the censure motion initiated by PSD.

"I do not think that there will be PNL parliamentarians who will vote for the motion. (...) The political crisis is caused by the untimely, unannounced decisions, without consulting the party, taken by Florin Citu and, if he fails, he will fail because of him and because of the serious political mistakes he made as prime minister," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to Orban, the PNL Executive Bureau "threatened" with measures in the case of such parliamentarians.

