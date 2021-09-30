Orban: PM Citu should have resigned when USR PLUS withdrew from coalition

Florin City should have resigned from the position of Prime Minister the moment USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) decided to leave the governing coalition, the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, declared on Thursday.

He reaffirmed that "Florin Citu is a pawn that can be sacrificed anytime", and added that "he can be reused for other purposes".

"There are other options (of restoring the coalition ed. n) - resignation. So that USR PLUS will not be obligated to vote (the vote of no confidence ed. n), Mister Citu can resign, which is something he should have done the moment USR PLUS decided to withdraw from the coalition and said very clearly that it will not go back, so long as Citu is Prime Minister. But that is what being a statesman means and to put Romania's interest above your personal interest. The PSD (Social Democratic Party) game included was clearly a game through which PSD helped Citu become the chairman of PNL (National Liberal Party), because it is very easy for them to roll over Citu with a tank," Orban also said in Parliament, Agerpres informs.

Asked if he believes that Florin Citu will resign before the debate of the vote of no confidence, as word is circulating, Orban said: "If he resigns, he will no longer be interim Prime Minister throughout the period of investing the Government, which I doubt, because Mister Citu is hanging on to his position."

"We have a coalition agreement, we have built through negotiations, after the elections, a coalition which ensured a comfortable majority which, if it were stable, could have avoided ending up in a crisis situation. A political crisis launched by Citu, probably with the agreement from the President. As of September 1, he blew up Romania and currently Romania finds itself almost without institutions to face the challenges the Romanian people are confronted with," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies added.