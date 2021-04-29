Orban: PNL Political Bureau will take note of suspension of Alexe, Chirica next week

The National liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday that the first meeting of the PNL Political Bureau will take note of the suspension of Costel Alexe and Mihai Chirica from all positions held in the party.

"We will take note in the first meeting in the Political Bureau of the suspension from all positions in the party until the end of the trial. The PNL has always been a party that adhered to the criterion of integrity, upheld justice, of course, respecting the principle of innocence, because only a court can decide whether someone is guilty. I must make the point about Mr. Costel Alexe that only today were the actual start of the criminal investigation and the status of defendant announced. So far, Mr. Alexe has had the status of a suspect, because of this no decision has been made about him," Orban said.

He specified that the statutory provisions are related to the leading positions once the sending to court."Mr. Chirica is suspended from the leadership position, from the position he held as president of the municipal organization. We will hold elections in all organizations, once the congress procedures start," Orban added.The president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, announced on Wednesday that he has been placed under judicial control and has decided to suspend himself from the leadership of the PNL Iasi, but that will continue his activity at the County Council. He was placed under judicial control for the crimes of bribe taking and instigation of embezzlement.In his turn, the mayor Mihai Chirica announced, on Wednesday, that he is suspending himself from the political positions he holds within the Iasi organization of PNL. Chirica was charged by prosecutors in a case of fraud with a town hall land.