Orban's motion for PNL chair: Party should promote individual rights&freedoms, family, Christian faith

PNL (National Liberal Party) must reassert and promote the founding values of the modern Romanian nation - individual rights and freedoms, family, Christian faith, Ludovic Orban says in the motion which he is running with for the position of president of the party.

"The National Liberal Party must assume the role of a doctrinal clairvoyance in politics in the coming years by reasserting and promoting the founding values of the National Liberal Party and of the modern Romanian nation: individual rights and freedoms, the family, the Christian faith and the nation. (...) The National Liberal Party is and must remain a national party, by defending the values that define the Romanian people, with our traditional, Christian religious, multicultural, multiethnic specificity and, at the same time, a liberal party, by promoting liberal democratic principles of economic development that defend individual rights and freedoms, democracy, separation of powers, equality before the law and equality of opportunities," Orban says in his motion.

He states that the liberal democracy is the only viable political system that can guarantee the protection of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the person, the rule of law, free elections, independent institutions, independent press, transparency of the act of government, strong civil society and the fight against corruption, and political freedom, economic freedom, equal opportunities and the freedom for every citizen to act for the fulfillment of his/her ideals are the foundation of progress in a modern society.

"We believe in a democratic constitutional system, based on the principle of separation of powers in the state and on the free vote of citizens. The imbalance of powers, the weakening of one or the other of the fundamental institutions of the state, the violation of the principles of transparency in the decision and action of public institutions can only lead to unacceptable forms of corruption, abuse and limitation of individual and collective freedoms," the motion of Ludovic Orban reads.

According to the document, PNL must reaffirm and promote the founding economic doctrine of the party, "By ourselves!", the promotion and support of the Romanian capital being essential "in the conditions of the global economy in which more and more states intervene to protect the domestic capital or to support competitive advantages of the national economies".

Country's membership of the European Union is seen as a pillar of Romania's development, and NATO membership as a security guard.

"The National Liberal Party will continue to defend Romania's European Union and NATO membership and will fight against any type of speech that questions Romania's place in the EU and NATO. PNL will defend the unity of the European Union, because a strong European Union is in Romania's interest and being part of the largest European political family - the European People's Party, PNL will have to influence all important decisions at European level to the advantage and benefit of Romania," Orban said.

On the other hand, the unity of the party is considered fundamental in achieving the objectives set. Decisions must be made by the party's statutory bodies, after a broad and prior consultation of the members, the debate being "the only normal way that can lead to decisions in accordance with the real will of the members".

"The National Liberal Party needs, at all levels, leaders, not bosses tempted to misuse decision-making power. The leader is the one who inspires, who shows the direction, who consults in making decisions and who convinces people to follow him/her because he/she gives confidence and energy to the group. (...) We are all members of the National Liberal Party, equal in rights and obligations. We all share common values, principles and ideals," the document also reads