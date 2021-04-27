 
     
Orthodox Easter: Holy Light to be brought from Jerusalem on May 1

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
lumina sfanta

The Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem on Saturday, May 1, by Archimandrite Father Teofil Anasatosoaie, Superior of the Romanian Patriarchate Establishments at the Holy Places, and will be distributed at the Romanian Patriarchate International Airport, while observing the safety rules in the context of the pandemic, reports agerpres.

Subsequently, on Colina Bucuriei, on Saturday, between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm, there will be a procession to receive the Holy Light, at the Patriarchal Cathedral, by Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church Daniel, according to a press release of the Romanian Patriarchate sent on Tuesday toAGERPRES.

The diocesan centres, through archdioceses, will distribute the Holy Light to each parish.

***

The Holy Light is considered a miracle of Orthodoxy, which happens every year of Easter in Jerusalem when, during the Great Vespers for Holy Saturday, between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm, a fire appears above the Holy Sepulcher coming from the sky, manifesting itself differently every year and which, in the first minutes, does not burn.

 

