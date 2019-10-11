 
     
Outgoing PM Dancila: We will ensure proper functioning, administration of country until installation of new Gov't

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Viorica Dăncilă PSD

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila declared on Friday that the current Executive will ensure the proper functioning and administration of the country until the installation of the new Government. 

She announced that, at the Government meeting on Friday, the allocation from the Budget Reserve Fund of the amounts needed to supply heating in several localities in the country will be okayed. 

"We will ensure the proper functioning and administration of the country until the new Government is installed and we will take all necessary measures to support people as we have done so far. We cannot leave people without help in the wintertime, we cannot leave the local communities without the necessary finance for the continuation of the projects started. Thus, in today's Government meeting, we will approve the allocation from the Budget Reserve Fund of the necessary amounts for the supply of heating in Brad, Focsani, Tulcea, Gheorgheni, Motru and Drobeta Turnu Severin. These are local communities facing a difficult financial situation and we cannot leave people without heating before winter," said Dancila, at the beginning of the Executive meeting. 

She added that the necessary funds will be allocated for the operation of the Sacele Hospital, as well as financial assistance for the families of the victims of the road accident in Ialomita at the end of the week.

