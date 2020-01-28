Outstanding loans in lei down 3.2pct; loans in foreign currency down 4pct in December

The total value of outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies accounted for 4.57 billion lei in December 2019, down 3.2 per cent against the amount reported a month before, while outstanding loans in foreign currency went down 4 per cent to 2 billion lei (equivalent), according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The total value of the loans in lei was 181.228 billion lei (by 0.25 per cent more than the value recorded in the previous month), out of which 68.696 billion lei represented amounts contracted by economic operators and 108.767 billions lei are loans contracted by the population.Loans in foreign currency totalled approximately 88.575 billion lei in December 2019 (by 1.8 per cent less than in November 2019), of which 50.575 billion loans are lei contracted by economic operators and 34.474 billion lei are loans contracted by the population.Bucharesters had 1.781 billion lei in outstanding loans in end-December and 900 million lei (equivalent) in loans in foreign currency.The total value of the loans granted in lei in the Capital City stood at 64.32 billion lei and the total value of loans in foreign currency stood at 44.031 billion lei.