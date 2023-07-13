Over 1,000 centers for people with special needs - checked; fines of 10 million lei

Mixed control teams checked on Monday and Tuesday 1,037 residential centers intended for minors/elderly/disabled people, at the national level, and following the irregularities found, 3,640 contravention sanctions were applied, amounting to 10 million lei.

"By the order of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Catalin Predoiu, the prefects were ordered to take organizational and coordination measures, respectively to collect and centralize the results of the actions carried out. The data reporting was carried out to the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity and the Ministry of Health, respectively and the Ministry of Internal Affairs was notified", informs a press release from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.With regard to the checked centers, 56 complementary measures were ordered (43 suspensions, seven withdrawals of the sanitary operating authorization and 6 closures), for 5.4% of these.13,044 resident persons were assessed on the spot, of whom 144 persons required relocation (1.1%)."Nine criminal files were drawn up, of which five refer to crimes against the person and four to crimes of an economic nature. 3,640 contravention sanctions were found and applied, in the approximate value of 10 million lei", the cited source shows.At the level of the city of Bucharest and the 41 counties, mixed control teams were set up made up of representatives from the National Agency for Payments and Social Inspection (ANPIS), the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), the Territorial Labor Inspectorates (ITM), The Directorates of Public Health (DSP), the Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) - police structures and for emergency situations.Additionally, in certain situations, the territorial structures of social assistance and child protection subordinate to the municipalities, were also co-opted in the control activities.