Over 107,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including 14,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 107,297 people entered Romania through the border points, of whom 14,205 were Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 214,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 53,800 means of transport, passed the control formalities through the border points throughout the country, both inbound and outbound.

Starting with February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,741,427 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border", the police found 58 illegal acts (38 crimes and 20 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the contravention fines applied amounts to 30,300 RON.

Goods were seized for confiscation in the amount of approximately 93,800 RON.

On Tuesday, 14 foreign citizens who did not meet the conditions provided for by law were not allowed to enter the country, and 26 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.