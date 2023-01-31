Over 111,000 residence permits, issued from March 2022 until now (Immigration Inspectorate)

More than 111,000 residence permits for beneficiaries of temporary protection have been issued since March 18, 2022 and until now, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) announced on Tuesday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

During this period, 111,283 residence permits were issued for the beneficiaries of temporary protection, 442 being granted in the last 24 hours, told Agerpres.

Currently, according to IGI, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 41.6%.

"Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, approximately 4,400 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They benefit from all the rights provided by the national legislation," the source mentions.