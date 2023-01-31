 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 111,000 residence permits, issued from March 2022 until now (Immigration Inspectorate)

igi imigrari

More than 111,000 residence permits for beneficiaries of temporary protection have been issued since March 18, 2022 and until now, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) announced on Tuesday, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

During this period, 111,283 residence permits were issued for the beneficiaries of temporary protection, 442 being granted in the last 24 hours, told Agerpres.

Currently, according to IGI, the occupancy rate of the accommodation centers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is 41.6%.

"Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, approximately 4,400 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania. They benefit from all the rights provided by the national legislation," the source mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.