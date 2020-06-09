Over 15 percent of prosecutor positions in territory, vacant

Over 15% of the positions of public prosecutor in the territory are vacant, according to a situation published on Tuesday by the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM).

The lowest occupancy rate, of only 33%, is registered at the Prosecutor's Offices attached to Dorohoi Court, Zalau Court, Simleul Silvaniei Court, Ramnicu Sarat District Court, Toplita Court, Sannicolau Mare Court and to Gurahont Court.

At the opposite pole there is the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Huedin Court, where the occupancy rate is 133%.

In the case of military prosecutor's offices, the occupancy rate of prosecutor positions is almost 66% nationally, while in the Military Section of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) only 50% of the positions are filled.

The employment rate with the PIICJ is 77%, with the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) 71%, at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) 86%, while with the Justice Crimes Investigation Section only 47% of the positions are filled.